Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,961 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.24. 1,381,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,820. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.55. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $67.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.