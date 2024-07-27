Investors Purchase High Volume of Avantor Call Options (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 9,071 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 16% compared to the typical volume of 7,851 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.93.

Shares of AVTR opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Avantor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Avantor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Avantor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Avantor by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Avantor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

