Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 65 ($0.84) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.
Invinity Energy Systems Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of LON IES opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Thursday. Invinity Energy Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 52 ($0.67). The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £114.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.67 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.13.
About Invinity Energy Systems
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invinity Energy Systems
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.