Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 65 ($0.84) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LON IES opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Thursday. Invinity Energy Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 52 ($0.67). The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £114.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.67 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.13.

Get Invinity Energy Systems alerts:

About Invinity Energy Systems

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.