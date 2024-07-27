Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 644.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

