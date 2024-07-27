Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.840-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Invitation Homes also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.84-$1.90 EPS.

INVH stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $34.07. 7,097,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,737,952. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.74%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Invitation Homes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

