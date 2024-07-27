IOTA (MIOTA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.19 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $560.43 million and $6.19 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,363,469,350 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

