Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Update

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ipsen Price Performance
IPSEY stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.30. 344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.04. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $34.34.
Ipsen Company Profile
