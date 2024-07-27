IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $251.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $251.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IQV. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $263.56.

IQV stock opened at $239.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.23 and a 200-day moving average of $229.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 107,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,858,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

