Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $25.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million.

Isabella Bank Stock Performance

Isabella Bank stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689. Isabella Bank has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $147.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Isabella Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Isabella Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

