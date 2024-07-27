Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.68

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and traded as high as $19.53. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 2,830 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Isabella Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ISBA

Isabella Bank Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $147.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Analysts anticipate that Isabella Bank Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Isabella Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.