iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$26.46 and last traded at C$26.44. Approximately 19,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 50,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.42.
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.10.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.