iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$26.46 and last traded at C$26.44. Approximately 19,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 50,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.42.

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.10.

