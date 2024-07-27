iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the June 30th total of 375,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.72. 115,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,315. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $82.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day moving average of $78.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

