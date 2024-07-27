iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, an increase of 499.2% from the June 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XT. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

XT stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $61.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.60.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

