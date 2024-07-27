iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBMQ. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 276,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 155,091 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 15,436 shares during the period.

BATS IBMQ traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.18. 33,598 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0501 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

