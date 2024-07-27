iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Decreased by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,938. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.65 and its 200 day moving average is $107.14. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

