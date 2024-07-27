Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 474,910 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 412,275 shares.The stock last traded at $45.17 and had previously closed at $45.05.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.76.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
