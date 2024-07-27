JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Holdings Raised by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,296 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of JFrog worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,244. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.06 and a beta of 0.96. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. Equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FROG. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,619,432 shares in the company, valued at $151,055,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,619,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,055,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $930,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,657,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,849,119.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,207 shares of company stock worth $8,915,764 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

