Jito (JTO) Price Up 11% Over Last Week

Jito (JTO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. Jito has a market capitalization of $353.88 million and approximately $103.05 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jito token can currently be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00004496 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Jito has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Jito Token Profile

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 123,915,408.9 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 3.16297984 USD and is up 7.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $118,556,655.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

