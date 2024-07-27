JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson reissued a buy rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.04.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.27 and a 200-day moving average of $178.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

