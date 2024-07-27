JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Price Target to $24.00

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

HBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday.

HBT Financial stock opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $765.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

In other news, Director Eric E. Burwell bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,261.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 11,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $278,359.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric E. Burwell bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,261.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,010,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

