JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.35). 401,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 504,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.35).

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 60.68, a quick ratio of 20.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £451.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 106.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 103.25.

Get JPMorgan European Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from JPMorgan European Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $1.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. JPMorgan European Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,222.22%.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.