JT Stratford LLC Acquires Shares of 1,657 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,986,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,259,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,748,000 after purchasing an additional 734,539 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Datadog by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 895,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,645,000 after buying an additional 288,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,817,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.95. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 369.72, a P/E/G ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $10,739,736.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294,146.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $10,739,736.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294,146.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $16,618,978.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 279,025 shares in the company, valued at $36,482,518.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 857,606 shares of company stock worth $103,799,779 in the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

