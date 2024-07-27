Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the network equipment provider on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Juniper Networks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Juniper Networks has a payout ratio of 39.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Juniper Networks to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.2%.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $36.37. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $193,480.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 997,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,755,951.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,435 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,059,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,973 over the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.27.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

