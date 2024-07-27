JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) Short Interest Up 390.4% in July

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, an increase of 390.4% from the June 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

JX Luxventure Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:JXJT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 37,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,887. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. JX Luxventure has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $8.51.

JX Luxventure Company Profile

JX Luxventure Limited provides tourism services and supplying related products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Contract Manufacturing, Tourism Service, and Cross-Border E-Commerce. It provides packaged group tour services online through the 51books.com platform; and engages in the offline wholesale of health care, personal care, cosmetics, maternal and child, pet-related, universal cuisine and household products, and pre-owned electric cars, as well as online.

