JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) Short Interest Up 390.4% in July

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, an increase of 390.4% from the June 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
JX Luxventure Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:JXJT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 37,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,887. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. JX Luxventure has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $8.51.
JX Luxventure Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JX Luxventure
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for JX Luxventure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JX Luxventure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.