Kaspa (KAS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $4.60 Billion

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Kaspa has a market cap of $4.60 billion and $134.71 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kaspa has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,300,416,034 coins and its circulating supply is 24,299,192,776 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,294,578,225.64879 with 24,294,580,246.662354 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.18169603 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $36,987,179.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

