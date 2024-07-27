KBR (NYSE:KBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.00.

KBR stock opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. KBR has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $69.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.70.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KBR will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

In other KBR news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 17.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KBR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in KBR by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

