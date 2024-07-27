Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their outperform rating on shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $62.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Esquire Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESQ opened at $59.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $491.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.72. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $43.24 and a 52-week high of $59.56.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.04 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esquire Financial

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Selig Zises sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $477,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esquire Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Esquire Financial during the first quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

