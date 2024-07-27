Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,166,000 after buying an additional 116,402 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $72,730,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,005,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,943,000 after buying an additional 736,345 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,300,000. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, CFO Darin Harper bought 13,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $521,125.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,490.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. 816,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,450. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.34.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 48.50%. The company had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLAY

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.