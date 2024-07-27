Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3,475.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.49. 446,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,500. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $129.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

