Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in RPM International during the 1st quarter worth $1,882,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 21,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 337.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after buying an additional 170,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.55.

Shares of RPM stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $117.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.84 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

