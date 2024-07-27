Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 56.2% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 213.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.52. 754,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Voya Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.57%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Further Reading

