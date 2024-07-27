Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Down 79.7% in July

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the June 30th total of 179,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.2 days.

Kerry Properties Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. Kerry Properties has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $2.26.

Get Kerry Properties alerts:

About Kerry Properties

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company owns and operates hotels; and provides logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.