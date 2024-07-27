Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,285 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.29% of Kimberly-Clark worth $127,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $142,334.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,584.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $142,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,584.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,462 shares of company stock worth $7,206,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,267. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

