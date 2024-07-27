KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60-2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion. KLA also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 6.400-7.600 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $806.24.

Get KLA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KLA

KLA Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $24.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $787.39. 1,047,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,597. KLA has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $809.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $715.73. The firm has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.