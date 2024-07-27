Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Stock Position Boosted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.14% of Knife River worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the first quarter worth approximately $7,297,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Knife River during the first quarter worth $593,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Knife River during the first quarter valued at about $819,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Knife River by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Knife River by 796.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 27,635 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Price Performance

Shares of KNF stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,199. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.09. Knife River Co. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($516.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knife River currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNF

Knife River Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.