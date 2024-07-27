Komodo Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $38.81 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00046785 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00038617 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00015749 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,219,160 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

