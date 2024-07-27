Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Kontoor Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.4% per year over the last three years. Kontoor Brands has a payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $69.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.40.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,756,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

