Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Up 171.4% in July

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 805,300 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the June 30th total of 296,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 15.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Koss alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KOSS

Koss Price Performance

NASDAQ:KOSS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 659,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,265,957. The company has a market capitalization of $87.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.50 and a beta of -0.62. Koss has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 196,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,147. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Koss

(Get Free Report)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.