Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Lakeland Financial’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LKFN stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.18. The stock had a trading volume of 129,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.01. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $44.47 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $31,015.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,179.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

