Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landmark Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

In other news, Director Angela S. Hurt acquired 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $81,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,994.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,882 shares of company stock valued at $93,804. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

