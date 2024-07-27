Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 43.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $39.18. 6,490,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,705,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

