Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.35 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laureate Education

In other news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $30,962,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,122,190 shares of company stock valued at $31,080,297. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.