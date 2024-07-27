Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Cut to $131.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LEA. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lear from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.70.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $121.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lear will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

