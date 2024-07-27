LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $33.90

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $30,422.87 and $33.90 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

