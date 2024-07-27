LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TREE. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingTree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.36. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $98,160.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,681.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 564 shares in the company, valued at $27,681.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $72,345.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,478 shares in the company, valued at $224,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,802 shares of company stock valued at $673,219 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 230.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 16.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

