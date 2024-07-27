Linscomb Wealth Inc. Buys 355 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3,028.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS JCPB traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $46.86. 254,678 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.