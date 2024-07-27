Linscomb Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $59.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,757. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $60.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.79.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

