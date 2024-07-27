Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $588,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.10. The company had a trading volume of 621,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,744. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $235.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.74.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

