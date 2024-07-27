Linscomb Wealth Inc. Invests $67,000 in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,375,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,356,000 after acquiring an additional 363,051 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 885,697 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE IAG remained flat at $3.92 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,791,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,854,223. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.56. IAMGOLD Co. has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Several research firms recently commented on IAG. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.80 to $4.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.02.
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
