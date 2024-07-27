Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 281 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 119.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 114.8% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,393,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,290. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.